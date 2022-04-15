TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,683.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.10.

NYSE BLD traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $170.85. 216,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.21. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

