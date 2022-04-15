Todd Mcelhatton Sells 4,700 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $145,744.06.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zuora by 100.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,596,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

