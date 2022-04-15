Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 3,604 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $19,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after buying an additional 167,792 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after buying an additional 728,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,028,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,835,000 after purchasing an additional 168,054 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.56. 2,399,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $152.36. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $222.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

