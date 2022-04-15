Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $127.19. 962,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.72.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

