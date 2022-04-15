Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 14,833 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,833 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 16,535,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,940,294. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.