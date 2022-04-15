Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 62,200 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth $2,128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BAK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 208,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. Braskem S.A. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

