Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,883. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

