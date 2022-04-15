Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.53.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.51. 1,180,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,146. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average is $147.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

