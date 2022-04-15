Todd Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 89,200 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,108,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,525. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Teck Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.