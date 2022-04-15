Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $585.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

