Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.
Shares of TITN stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $585.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
