Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Up 158.3% in March

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

THCP stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at $21,825,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at $10,280,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter valued at $6,874,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter valued at $8,275,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at $7,275,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

