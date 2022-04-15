Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,987,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,168,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

THRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 62.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Thryv by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 69,136 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.