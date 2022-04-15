ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Critical Review

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Onion Global and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85

ThredUp has a consensus target price of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 144.92%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Onion Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and ThredUp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 0.22 $32.13 million N/A N/A ThredUp $251.79 million 3.22 -$63.18 million ($1.34) -6.12

Onion Global has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

Onion Global beats ThredUp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onion Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

