TheStreet Upgrades Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $222.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.44.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 51.04% and a negative return on equity of 206.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 9.9% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Port Capital LLC grew its position in Winmark by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 210,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Winmark by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

