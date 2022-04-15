The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.54.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Western Union by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

