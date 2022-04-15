The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Announces $0.07 Dividend

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.02) to GBX 2,160 ($28.15) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.19) to GBX 2,190 ($28.54) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,628.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

