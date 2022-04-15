The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,283,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,876. The company has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

