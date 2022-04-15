The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $184.24 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

