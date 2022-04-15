The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 50,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 566,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $3.43 on Friday, reaching $63.58. 3,688,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,671. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.