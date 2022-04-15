The Sandbox Hits Market Capitalization of $3.20 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $271.58 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00006894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00255693 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.00278870 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,437,853 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.