The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $112.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

