The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.