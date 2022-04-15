The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of KHC opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

