The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.68 and its 200 day moving average is $359.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

