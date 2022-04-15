The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.90 on Friday, reaching $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,581. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

