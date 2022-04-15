The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $281.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $281.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.45.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $230.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.00. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.17 and a 200-day moving average of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.