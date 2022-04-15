The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Target Price to $111.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $3,942,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $7,313,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

