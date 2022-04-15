The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.10” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($14.24) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.20) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.86 ($19.41).

ETR PSM opened at €11.08 ($12.04) on Monday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €9.69 ($10.53) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($20.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of €12.20 and a 200-day moving average of €13.64.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

