The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target to $8.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on WEAV. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Weave Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.22.
WEAV stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33. Weave Communications has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.