The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $39.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NYSE GS opened at $321.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.59 and its 200-day moving average is $371.27. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

