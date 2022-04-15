The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €120.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.56 ($119.09).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €75.36 ($81.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a PE ratio of 35.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €79.37 and a 200-day moving average of €94.59. Puma has a one year low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a one year high of €115.40 ($125.43).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.