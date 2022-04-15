The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.15

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.15 and traded as low as $44.18. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 3,196 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SZC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $768,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

