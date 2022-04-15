The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Clorox by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.57. 820,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,897. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

