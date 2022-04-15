The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.57. 820,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,897. Clorox has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average of $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Clorox by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

