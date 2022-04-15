The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will report $124.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $125.60 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $122.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $521.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.80 million to $523.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $552.90 million, with estimates ranging from $546.10 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

NTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NTB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

