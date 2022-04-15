The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335,956 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Allstate by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Allstate by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 930,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,363 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Allstate by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.29. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

