Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($119.57) to €137.00 ($148.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thales currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $27.75. 53,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,904. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.