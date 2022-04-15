Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($119.57) to €137.00 ($148.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thales currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $27.75. 53,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,904. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.

About Thales (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.