Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $69,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.66. 4,573,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,169. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

