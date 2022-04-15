Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will announce $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $10.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 72.5% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $173.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.91 and its 200-day moving average is $183.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

