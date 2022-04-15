Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 352,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $71.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,877,000 after buying an additional 56,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,781,000 after purchasing an additional 174,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

