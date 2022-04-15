Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Cap of $82.73 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $82.73 billion and approximately $52.45 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,613,951,816 coins and its circulating supply is 82,694,361,443 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars.

