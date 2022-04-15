Tether Gold Price Hits $1,971.48 on Top Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $208.09 million and $467,642.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for about $1,971.48 or 0.04887017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tether Gold

XAUT is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

