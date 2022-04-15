Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $81.84 or 0.00203531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $29.47 billion and $1.76 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 743,503,736 coins and its circulating supply is 360,127,334 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.