Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.20

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 2420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.
TNK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.13.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
