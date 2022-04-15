Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.20

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 2420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

TNK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.13.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

