Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Up 177.8% in March

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBAKF remained flat at $$1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.
Ted Baker Company Profile (Get Rating)
