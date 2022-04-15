Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Up 177.8% in March

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBAKF remained flat at $$1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

