Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$49.53 to C$58.00. The company traded as high as C$54.05 and last traded at C$53.88, with a volume of 1531152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.73.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.29.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.39.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.