Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after buying an additional 639,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.