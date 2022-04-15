Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TTNDY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. 139,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Techtronic Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

