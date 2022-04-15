TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,894,300 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 1,006,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 305.5 days.

OTCMKTS TCLHF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. TCL Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.86.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: TV; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

