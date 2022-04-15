Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.00. Approximately 100,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,990,237 shares.The stock last traded at $2.20 and had previously closed at $2.14.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 775,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 172,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

